Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NRK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 79,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $487,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $478,835.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,835.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

