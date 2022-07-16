Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $262.43 million and $26.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

