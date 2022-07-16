OctoFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,353.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00007433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $37,353.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

