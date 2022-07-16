Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
