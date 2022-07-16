Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

