Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $51.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00012387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,359 coins and its circulating supply is 563,043 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

