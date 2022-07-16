Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,727. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

