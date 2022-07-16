Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 674,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.