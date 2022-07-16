Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in June

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Opawica Explorations Price Performance
OPWEF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Opawica Explorations has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.47.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.