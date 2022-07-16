Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in June

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

OPWEF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Opawica Explorations has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.47.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

