Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.