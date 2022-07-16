Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.