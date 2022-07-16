PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $7.62 million and $88,249.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,867,555,121 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

