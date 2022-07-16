Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

Insider Activity

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,854 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $42,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

