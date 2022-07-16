Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.94. 49,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,435. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

