Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$32.79 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$41.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57.

Insider Activity

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,155,158.75. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$851,514.75. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total transaction of C$382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,155,158.75. Insiders have sold a total of 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 over the last quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.