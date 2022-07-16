Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.72 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

