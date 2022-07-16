Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 14,174 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

