PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

