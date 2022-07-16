Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Peanut has a market cap of $136,807.85 and $184,103.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

