Phoenixcoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $784,792.38 and approximately $329.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.66 or 1.00197993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00043174 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00210127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00262523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109946 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,703,093 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

