Piper Sandler Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $29.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAND. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113 over the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

