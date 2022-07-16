Piper Sandler Trims LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Target Price to $4.00

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox Stock Performance

Shares of LVOX opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Institutional Trading of LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 90.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.