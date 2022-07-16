Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the June 15th total of 624,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:PLYM opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -96.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
