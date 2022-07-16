Pmeer Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,171.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.13 or 0.06339228 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025447 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00257417 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00654316 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079755 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00515540 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005873 BTC.
Pmeer Coin Profile
Pmeer (CRYPTO:PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.
Pmeer Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.