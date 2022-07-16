Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.01 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $7.10 or 0.00033610 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $7.01 billion and $353.26 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

