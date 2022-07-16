PolkaWar Reaches Market Cap of $617,512.57 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $617,512.57 and $117,098.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 52,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

