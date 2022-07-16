Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.59. 795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2409 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

