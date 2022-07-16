Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $175,039.05 and approximately $8,947.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021467 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
