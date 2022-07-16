Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,123,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 583,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,389,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after purchasing an additional 328,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.46. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $39.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

