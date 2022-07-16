Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.95.

LRCX stock opened at $427.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

