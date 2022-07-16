Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $276,123.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $276,123.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 147,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

