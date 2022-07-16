Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

