Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 64.2% in June

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Profire Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 44,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,565. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

