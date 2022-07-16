Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1,753.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00068888 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000677 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,809,586,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,495,269 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

