Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Short Interest Down 71.7% in June

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

PSAGW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.35.

