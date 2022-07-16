PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 20th

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2168 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

PSB opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

