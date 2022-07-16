Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $8,839.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

