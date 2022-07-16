Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $491.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

