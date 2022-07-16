Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $23,343.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,239.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.38 or 0.06334264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00256443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00657349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00514912 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,414,188 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

