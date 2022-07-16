RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of RADA Electronic Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $12,975,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 193,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,554 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 263,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.92. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

