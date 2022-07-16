RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.0759 on Top Exchanges

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $377,940.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

