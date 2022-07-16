Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.21.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

