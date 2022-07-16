Receive Access Ecosystem Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $745.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00485599 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.02099357 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
