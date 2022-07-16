Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.35 or 0.99950810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00043224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024567 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.