Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

