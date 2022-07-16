Reviewing AT&T (NYSE:T) & Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Orange’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AT&T alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $168.86 billion 0.87 $20.08 billion $2.37 8.68 Orange $50.31 billion 0.56 $275.66 million N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Orange.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

53.5% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AT&T has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 10.64% 13.19% 4.34% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AT&T and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 10 8 0 2.44 Orange 1 5 2 0 2.13

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Orange has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Given AT&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Orange.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AT&T pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AT&T beats Orange on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides data, voice, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. It markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The company's Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico; and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brand names. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Orange

(Get Rating)

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.