Robert W. Baird Cuts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $84.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.86 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 175,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 86.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,033 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

