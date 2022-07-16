Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.16.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 101.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 135,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 81.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Roku by 448.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Roku by 4.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

