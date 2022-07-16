Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to “Buy”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

