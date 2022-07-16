Royal Bank of Canada Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $15.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of CIO opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 369,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

