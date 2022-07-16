Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.0 days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $89.00 during trading hours on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 755.00 to 750.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

